Azerbaijan to facilitate ‘Asan Khidmat Markaz’ in Islamabad

Saifullah Ansar

ISLAMABAD, OCT 14: Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Tuesday met with a delegation of architects and consultants from Baku, Azerbaijan, here, to discuss bilateral cooperation on the establishment of the Asan Khidmat Markaz — a one-stop citizen service centre planned for Islamabad.

The discussions focused on areas of mutual interest and potential technical collaboration in designing and implementing the Asan Khidmat Markaz project.

Chairman Randhawa said the initiative aligns with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Federal Minister for Interior to enhance service delivery for citizens through modern, efficient, and technology-driven solutions.

“The Asan Khidmat Markaz aims to bring all public services under one roof, ensuring convenience, transparency, and efficiency for Islamabad’s residents,” he said.

Randhawa confirmed that a suitable site for the centre has already been selected, adding that the project would also support the Government of Pakistan’s cashless economy policy.

He noted that advanced technology will be integrated to establish the centre on modern lines.

The Azerbaijani delegation, representing the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations, assured full technical cooperation for the project, including assistance in design and the integration of IT-based service delivery systems.

The delegation appreciated the CDA’s vision for citizen facilitation and expressed readiness to provide expertise and technical support for the project’s construction and implementation.

Chairman Randhawa said the project would not only mark a milestone in Pakistan-Azerbaijan relations but also represent a transformative step in improving public service delivery in Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by Member Engineering, DG Services, and DG Building Control.