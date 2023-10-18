Azerbaijan Study Center & Heydar Aliyev Corner enriched

DNA

ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Pakistan renewed & enriched the Azerbaijan Study Center & Heydar Aliyev Corner operating in the National Library of Pakistan.

At the event organized on this occasion, Ambassador Khazar Farhadov spoke about the great work done by the National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev for the protection of independence and development of Azerbaijan, the visionary policy of President Ilham Aliyev, and the liberation of our territories from Armenian occupation under his leadership, as well as the Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations and Western Azerbaijan Community.