Azerbaijan, Romanian Ambassadors join Nishtar and Rising Stars Hockey Clubs
ISLAMABAD, OCT 29 /DNA/ – Ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Khazar Farhadov and Eduard Preda, participated in a training session with the Nishtar and Rising Stars Hockey Clubs at the Naseer Bundha Hockey Stadium.
The new players were warmly welcomed by the team members. Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins is already an active member of the team. DNA
