Azerbaijan represented by COP29 leadership at UN climate meetings in Bonn

BONN, JUN 16 (AZERTAC/APP/DNA):Azerbaijan is participating in the 62nd session of the UN Climate Subsidiary Bodies (SB62), which began today in Bonn and will continue until June 26.

The meetings will build on outcomes from COP29 in Baku, drive forward progress on key issues and prepare decisions for adoption at the upcoming COP30 UN Climate Change Conference in Belém, Brazil, in November.

Discussions will focus on a wide range of issues: continuing work to finalize the indicators for the Global Goal on Adaptation, advancing a just transition, a pathway to mobilizing $1.3 trillion in climate finance through the Baku-to-Belém Roadmap, and keeping mitigation efforts on track, among other key issues.

Throughout the day, sessions of the climate meeting will commence in Bonn, with the COP29 Presidency delivering its statements.