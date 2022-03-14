Azerbaijan, Pakistan start mutual flights

BAKU/KARACHI, MAR 14: This week Pakistan International Airlines will start operating flights to Baku from two Pakistani cities Karachi and Lahore. The Azerbaijani national air carrier also plans to launch flights from Baku to Lahore, a working meeting between AZAL President Jahangir Asgarov and Pakistani ambassador to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee.

At a meeting with the Pakistani ambassador, the sides exchanged views on the agenda of mutual cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the field of civil aviation, and long-term plans to increase passenger traffic. The parties noted that the anti-epidemic measures have made it possible to improve the current situation with COVID-19.

Jahangir Asgarov noted that the opening of direct flights will serve as an additional incentive for the development of tourism and business relations between the two countries. According to ambassador Bilal Hayee, regular flights will give a new impetus to the development of political, economic, and cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

At a meeting between AZAL President Jahangir Asgarov and Bulgarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Nikolay Yankov, the sides exchanged ideas, forecasts, and visions of the current situation in the field of civil aviation and measures taken by the airlines of the two countries to overcome the anti-epidemic restrictions. At the meeting, Jahangir Asgarov and Nikolay Yankov discussed prospects for resuming flights between Sofia and Baku.

According to the President of AZAL, the fifth and seventh degrees of airspace freedom operate at all Azerbaijani airports. These degrees allow all foreign air carriers to operate flights from Azerbaijan to 40 countries in Europe, North America, Australia, and Southeast Asia without any restrictions, Jahangir Asgarov said.

According to ambassador Nikolay Yankov, mutually beneficial and close cooperation will further serve to develop business and cultural ties between the two countries.