Azerbaijan-Pakistan joint chamber signs strategic MoU to boost bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 20 /DNA/ – In a significant move to strengthen economic ties, the Azerbaijan–Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry (APJCCI) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with prominent Azerbaijani business interests. The signing ceremony, held in the federal capital, marks a pivotal step towards enhancing trade and investment cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

The MoU was formally signed by Mr. Zafar Bakhtawari, Chairman of the APJCCI, and Mr. Babak Hussaini, a leading Azerbaijani businessman and investor. The agreement outlines a framework for collaborative efforts in key sectors, including energy, textiles, logistics, agriculture, and tourism.

The ceremony was witnessed by a delegation of high-profile business leaders from both countries, underscoring the broad-based support for this initiative. Attendees included Ms. Naima Ansari, Senior Vice President of APJCCI; Mr. Murat Gelpish, a noted Turkish businessman, highlighting the regional importance of the partnership; Ms. Samina Fazil, President of the Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce; and Mr. Malik Nadeem Kakazai, among other distinguished participants.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Zafar Bakhtawari stated, “This MoU is more than a document; it is a testament to the deep-rooted fraternal bonds between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. We are committed to transforming this relationship into a robust economic partnership that creates opportunities for businesses in both countries and opens new avenues for joint ventures and investments.”

Mr. Babak Hussaini, representing the Azerbaijani business community, echoed these sentiments, saying, “Pakistan offers a dynamic market and tremendous potential for collaboration. This agreement provides a structured platform to connect Azerbaijani investors with their Pakistani counterparts. We are eager to explore the many possibilities and contribute to a new chapter of shared prosperity.”