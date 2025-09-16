Azerbaijan–Pakistan joint chamber an economic bridge for trade expansion: President ICCI

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 16 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, has said that the private sector holds the key to transforming the deep-rooted brotherly relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan into strong economic and commercial partnerships. He was addressing an awareness session titled “Online Trade Platform for Doing Business with Azerbaijan” held at the S.M. Munir Auditorium, Chamber House Islamabad.

He underlined that Pakistan and Azerbaijan are determined to expand cooperation across multiple sectors, with special emphasis on connectivity, trade, and investment. He further noted that increased air connectivity, five weekly flights from Lahore and two from Islamabad, is significantly enhancing business and people-to-people exchanges, adding that the frequency of flights will soon be increased to further boost the current $100 million trade volume. The Ambassador also expressed gratitude to the government, people, and media of Pakistan for extending diplomatic and moral support to his country during its war with Armenia.

Earlier, in his welcome remarks, Sardar Tahir Mehmood, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI), said Pakistan greatly values its friendship with Azerbaijan and emphasized the need to translate political goodwill into robust economic partnerships. He said that the Pakistan–Azerbaijan Online Trade & Investment Platform will play a vital role in connecting exporters, importers, investors, and service providers from both countries. He explained that the platform would feature B2B matchmaking, e-contracting, secure payment gateways, logistics integration, and virtual exhibitions to eliminate physical barriers and reduce transaction costs. He assured ICCI’s full support in mobilizing trade delegations, exhibitions, and partnerships to unlock untapped potential.

Waqar Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Azerbaijan–Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry, in his detailed address, described the Chamber as an “economic bridge” between the two nations and stressed its pivotal role in building sustainable trade and investment linkages. He emphasized that regular business-to-business engagement, joint trade exhibitions, and sector-specific collaborations are essential to unlock this potential. He also extended heartfelt appreciation to Ambassador Farhadov for his proactive role in fostering not only commercial partnerships but also cultural linkages that bring the two brotherly nations closer together.

Tariq Sadiq, Chairman ICCI Founder Group, recalled Azerbaijan’s consistent diplomatic and moral support for Pakistan and said that the session would help open new avenues of economic cooperation.

Babak Huseynli, Trade Facilitation Coordinator for Pakistan–Azerbaijan, shared his insights on the subject by expressing confidence that ties between the two countries will continue to grow and strengthen in the days to come.

Agha Haider Zain, Chief Coordinating Officer, Pakistan–Azerbaijan Technology Hub, through an impressive presentation, showcased the use of digital platforms for promoting trade and investment between the two countries.

In his vote of thanks, ICCI Senior Vice President Tahir Ayub reaffirmed the commitment to elevate Pakistan–Azerbaijan relations to new heights by fast-tracking the establishment of the Online Trade & Investment Platform. He said the initiative would serve as a landmark for regional connectivity, trade expansion, and shared prosperity.

The event concluded with a joint resolve to accelerate efforts for building stronger economic linkages. It was well attended by ICCI Vice President Mohammad Irfan Chaudhry, former ICCI Presidents Mian Shaukat Masud, Zafar Bakhtawar, Mian Akram Farid, executive members, and prominent business leaders of Islamabad.