Azerbaijan, Pakistan forge partnership for Green Energy Corridor: Romina

ISLAMABAD, FEB 14 (DNA):In a significant move towards combating climate change and promoting sustainable energy, Azerbaijan and Pakistan have agreed to collaborate on renewable energy production, transmission, and trade.

This partnership was formalized during a high-level meeting between Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Ali Alizadeh, and Pakistan’s Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, held here on Friday.

The discussions centered on the urgent need to transition to sustainable energy sources to meet global decarbonization goals.

Both nations emphasized the importance of green technologies, such as green hydrogen and green ammonia, in reducing carbon emissions and enhancing energy security.

Green hydrogen, produced using renewable energy, offers a clean alternative for fuel and energy storage, while green ammonia technology provides a cost-effective solution to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

Romina Khurshid Alam highlighted the critical role of regional collaboration in realizing the potential of green energy technologies.

She stressed that forming a strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Pakistan could lead to the joint development and transmission of green energy, essential for ensuring energy security and promoting a greener, more sustainable future for the region.

Ambassador Ali Alizadeh underscored the significance of the Green Energy Corridor, a platform that currently includes Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

This initiative aims to create a renewable energy pathway that benefits both domestic markets and global partners.

He described the collaboration as a major step towards achieving regional energy integration, fostering sustainable economic development, and ensuring a clean energy transition.

Alam expressed Pakistan’s keen interest in exploring potential participation in the Green Energy Corridor.

She noted that this initiative would not only enhance the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Azerbaijan but also help both nations meet their climate commitments for environmental sustainability.

The partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan marks a pivotal moment in the global effort to combat climate change.