Azerbaijan, Pakistan chambers meet to boost bilateral trade ties

BAKU, OCT 10 /DNA/ – The delegation of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry met with the management of Azerbaijan’s largest retail business group, BRAVO, in Baku and visited the company’s main store.

The delegation was led by Chamber President Waqar Bakhtawari, who held detailed discussions on the growing business opportunities between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. He particularly briefed the BRAVO management on key Pakistani products such as rice, Himalayan salt, mangoes, citrus fruits, and textiles.

BRAVO Directors Zaur Daryav, Garakhan Shirinli, and Vajisi Ben expressed deep interest in Pakistani products and agreed to enhance trade relations between the two countries. It was mutually decided that if BRAVO requires any products from Pakistan or wishes to strengthen business cooperation, the company will directly coordinate through the Azerbaijan-Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce.

Similarly, if the Chamber requires any information or assistance regarding the Azerbaijani market, it will remain in contact with BRAVO to ensure more effective bilateral collaboration.

During the meeting, Waqar Bakhtawari said that there are vast opportunities for trade between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. We aim to build strong connections between major business entities of both countries to further expand bilateral trade. Pakistani products are globally recognized for their quality, and there is growing demand for them in Azerbaijan.

BRAVO Group representatives expressed their willingness to expand business relations with Pakistan, noting potential cooperation in sectors such as agricultural products, salt, and textiles.It was also agreed to continue mutual cooperation to establish direct business relations between Pakistan’s leading retail group D. Watson and BRAVO, in order to promote imports, exports, and trade development between the two friendly nations.

The Azerbaijan-Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce delegation included Chairman Zafar Bakhtawari , Abid Bakhtawari, Haris Bakhtawari, Yousaf Rajput, Asad Aziz, Malik Shabir Awan, Awais Satti, Nasir Ali Raki, Mohsin Khalid Malik, Rohail Anwar Butt, Umar Khayyam Abbasi, Shumaila Siddiqui, Malik Abdul Aziz, Fatima Hassan, and other distinguished members.