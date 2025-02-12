Azerbaijan-Pak, CCI lays foundation for stronger economic alliance: Aleem Khan

ISLAMABAD, FEB 12 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Board of Investment (BOI), Privatization,and Communication, Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday said the inauguration of Azerbaijan-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (APCCI) is the foundation for a stronger economic alliance between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, which will enhance the bilateral economic and trade ties between both side.

Federal Minister for Board of Investment (BOI), Privatization, and Communication, Abdul Aleem Khan addressing the Inauguration ceremony of Azerbaijan-Pakistan chamber of Commerce and Industry (APCCI) as Chief Guest along with others including, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov and Chairman, APCCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari here.

The President Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Atif Ikram Sheikh and Secretary General of FPCCI, Zafar Bakhtawari also addressed the occasion.

Meanwhile addressing on the occasion, he said “We stand at the threshold of a new and dynamic chapter in our bilateral relations, with unwavering optimism, I am confident that this Chamber will evolve into a cornerstone of our economic cooperation, ushering in a new era of trade, innovation, and mutual success.”

Aleem Khan said the APCCI stands as a testament to that enduring friendship, transforming goodwill into tangible economic opportunities.

This Chamber is more than an institution and it is a catalyst for innovation, a bridge between ambition and achievement, he said.

The Minister said that with ongoing economic reforms, Pakistan is committed to creating a business-friendly environment for Azerbaijani investors and under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif the government is advancing economic diplomacy, with Azerbaijan as a key partner in this vision.

The Minister said the responsibility now lies with government bodies, business leaders, and industry stakeholders to transform this potential into tangible economic progress.

He said the path ahead is full of promise, but realizing its full potential demands our collective commitment, strategic collaboration, and unwavering confidence in the limitless opportunities that await us.

Today, as “We chart a new course, we are reaffirming our commitment to expanding economic horizons and unlocking new avenues of trade and investment.

He said that in modern economies fast-paced global economy, sustainable growth depends on strategic partnerships and adaptability.

Today, it is not just about the unveiling of an institution; it is about cementing an economic partnership that is poised to redefine the trajectory of our bilateral relations. Pakistan and Azerbaijan share a bond that extends beyond formal diplomacy; it is rooted in history, mutual respect, and an unwavering commitment to shared prosperity.

Both our nations have always stood shoulder to shoulder—whether in moments of triumph or challenges.

Pakistan was among the first to recognize Azerbaijan’s independence, and since then, our relationship has flourished, strengthened by mutual commitment to regional connectivity, sustainable growth, and strategic collaboration.

“I would like to take this moment to extend my deepest appreciation to Ambassador Khazar Farhadov, whose relentless efforts in strengthening the Azerbaijan-Pakistan partnership have been instrumental in bringing us to this milestone’’ he said.

Meanwhile on the occasion, Ambassador of of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov expressed his deep fraternal sentiments towards Abdul Aleem Khan and mentioned that both countries were taking steps to enhance bilateral cooperation.

The Ambassador expressed confidence that Azerbaijan-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry would further increase the existing $ 2 billion investment volume between the two countries.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that annual bilateral trade of $ 100 million between Azerbaijan and Pakistan is not according to the potential and efforts needed to enhance the bilateral trade up $1 billion in next five years.

He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit to Azerbaijan proved to be a catalyst in bilateral economic and trade ties between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

On this occasion, he reiterated his determination that he will take the bilateral economic and trade ties between both nations to the highest level through this potential platform of APCCI.

The President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Atif Ikram addressing the ceremony, hailed the establishment of the APCCI and highlighted its role in introducing Pakistani products to Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries.

Meanwhile, on the occasion, Secretary General of FPCCI, highlighted the different aspects of Azerbaijan and Pakistan relation and praised the Federal Minister’s efforts for promoting bilateral ties of the two friend countries.

At the end of the inauguration ceremony, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan as the Chief Guest cut the ceremonial cake and congratulated the Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov and all the attendees.