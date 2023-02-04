Azerbaijan opens for all initiatives with private sector: envoy

LAHORE, FEB 04 (DNA): Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov has said

Azerbaijan has started direct flights from Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

to Azerbaijan and as a result, 50 thousand Pakistanis flown to

Azerbaijan last year. This has also helped to increase the trade

turnover three times.

He was speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. LCCI

President Kashif Anwar, 3rd Secretary, Embassy of Azerbaijan Behbud

Gadali and LCCI Executive Committee Members spoke on the occasion.

The Ambassador said that in the last 1.5 years, since he came to

Pakistan as an ambassador, this is his third visit to LCCI which shows

our intent for the business and trade relations with Pakistan.

He said that Lahore Chamber is a biggest chamber and also represents the

provincial capital of the largest province of the country. This also

shows the possibilities and opportunities both countries possess.

The Ambassador also emphasized on the need for exhibitions which he

termed most important and significant to increase bilateral trade. We

have already delegations from Islamabad and Gujranwala Chambers and we

hope to see a delegation from LCCI very soon.

He said that we have a very easy visa process which takes only three

hours to get Azerbaijan visa. Trade is not only government’s or business

community’s task but all the segments of society can also help in this

regard as we believe that today’s tourists can be a tomorrow’s trader or

student or a high government official.

He said that Azerbaijan has established a few working groups and also

increase the number of those working groups and we are already working

to cooperate in energy, health and agriculture sector of Pakistan.

He said that private sector must take an active role as relations of

both the countries are unique. Pakistan has supported us in our war with

Armenia and never recognized Armenia because of this occupation of

Azerbaijan’s territory.

He said that our people and our government highly appreciate Pakistan’s

support. Azerbaijan has a trade surplus of around 26 billion USD which

shows that we are a successful in term of our business projects. We have

very good trade relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan has invested 12

Billion USD in Turkey and Turkey also invested 10 billion USD in

Azerbaijan. We also want same economic relations with Pakistan so that

the three flags of Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey can fly together.

He said that we are already importing rice from Pakistan and Pakistani

rice has a huge market in Azerbaijan. He said that we want trade

relations in the favor of Pakistan and want to sign Preferential Trade

Agreement with Pakistan to boost economic relations. He said that more

than 300 businessmen have visited Azerbaijan which is encouraging to

see.

He said that Azerbaijan has lifted the duties on rice and it is high

time to export rice from Pakistan to Azerbaijan.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar accepted the invitation extended to him by

the Azerbaijan Ambassador and also agreed to plan a delegation to

Azerbaijan soon. He said that Azerbaijan is open for all initiatives

with private sector.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan have good

diplomatic relations but we have yet to succeed in translating these

ties into maintaining sound bilateral trade.

He said that according to the trade figures taken from the State Bank of

Pakistan, Pakistan’s exports to Azerbaijan in 2021-22 were 6.3 million

dollars which considerably dropped from 15.5 million dollars in 2020-21.

However, the imports from Azerbaijan improved to 1.5 million dollars

from 0.7 million dollars during that period.

He said that there is a need to explore the ways of increasing trade

between both countries. The main reason of such a low level of trade is

lack of proper information about each other’s markets. He said that

Pakistan’s exports to Azerbaijan are mainly comprised of Rice, textile,

and frozen meat while we import Petroleum gas from Azerbaijan. There is

definitely a need of finding new products lines and new avenues of

cooperation for enhancing trade between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

The LCCI President said that Pakistani products including

pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, sports goods, value-added

textiles, leather products, home-made crafts, processed food and

engineering goods have great scope in Azerbaijan. There is a great

potential of Joint Ventures in tourism sector. Azerbaijan can also

benefit from the expertise of Pakistan in IT sector.

He said that the commercial sections of our respective embassies have to

play a positive role in this connection. Similarly, in order to increase

private to private contacts and bilateral trade, the embassies and

chambers should provide every possible assistance. He said that both

countries should plan to organize exchange of trade delegations and also

holding single country exhibitions on reciprocal basis. DNA

