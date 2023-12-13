Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Azerbaijan offers condolences over martyrdom of Pak Army soldiers

December 13, 2023
Azerbaijan offers condolences over martyrdom of Pak Army soldiers

BAKU, DEC 13 /DNA/ – Azerbaijan expressed profound grief and stands in solidarity with Pakistan following the tragic terrorist attack claiming the lives of 23 soldiers.

We offer our deepest condolences to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan during this difficult time.

MFA Azerbaijan condemned all forms of terrorism and stand united against this heinous act.

