Azerbaijan offers condolences over martyrdom of Pak Army soldiers
BAKU, DEC 13 /DNA/ – Azerbaijan expressed profound grief and stands in solidarity with Pakistan following the tragic terrorist attack claiming the lives of 23 soldiers.
We offer our deepest condolences to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan during this difficult time.
MFA Azerbaijan condemned all forms of terrorism and stand united against this heinous act.
« Federal Cabinet approves Pakistan’s first ever National Space Policy (Previous News)
Related News
Combat Commander Turkish Air Force visits air headquarters
DNA ISLAMABAD, DEC 13: /DNA/ – General Ìsmail Güneykaya, Combat Commander Turkish Air Force, calledRead More
Azerbaijan offers condolences over martyrdom of Pak Army soldiers
BAKU, DEC 13 /DNA/ – Azerbaijan expressed profound grief and stands in solidarity with PakistanRead More
Comments are Closed