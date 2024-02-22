Azerbaijan MFA condemns the  baseless anti-Azerbaijan allegations by the President of France

Monitoring Desk

BAKU: Azerbaijan MFA has strongly condemned the baseless anti-Azerbaijan allegations, unilaterally defending Armenia, by the President of France.

‘We strongly condemn the baseless anti-Azerbaijan allegations, unilaterally defending Armenia, by the President of the Republic of France, Emmanuel Macron, during a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Armenia in Paris on 21 February 2024’.

The statement further said that as a country, which has never mentioned the rights of Azerbaijanis violated for nearly 30 years, displaced from their territories, and subjected to mass massacres, French side’s statement about the rights and security of Armenians left the territories of Azerbaijan at their own will and without any violance, is completely inappropriate.

Moreover, it would be more appropriate for France that touched upon the importance of territorial integrity within the framework of Alma-Ata declaration and certain maps, to clarify why, contrary to such agreements, they have not stood against the Armenian aggression and the occupation of Azerbaijani territories for almost 30 years, as well as the continuing occupation of 8 villages of Azerbaijan by Armenia.

It is unacceptable to blame Azerbaijan for taking a disproportionate response, while refraining from criticizing Armenia, who took unprovoked actions disrupting the stable situation that lasted for almost 5 months. Such biased approaches should be stopped.

We once again declare that France’s insidious policy of creating new tension in the region, and hindering peace and stability will not yield any results.