Azerbaijan marks the 108th anniversary of its independence

Today, the people of Azerbaijan proudly celebrate the 108th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s independence and the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic on May 28, 1918 – the first secular republic in the Muslim East. This historic occasion symbolizes not only the restoration of Azerbaijan`s sovereignty, but also the enduring spirit of resilience, sacrifice, and steadfast commitment to progress that defines the people of Azerbaijan.

Within a remarkably short period of time, Azerbaijan succeeded in establishing its first parliament and government, determining its borders, adopting state symbols, and implementing fundamental state-building reforms. Significant achievements were also made in strengthening the Republic’s position as a subject of international relations and safeguarding its national interests.

Although the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic existed for only 23 months, it played a crucial role in shaping democratic values and the traditions of national statehood. It also laid a strong foundation for the future independence of Azerbaijan by fostering the ideals of freedom and sovereignty among its people.

As the legal successor to the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the Republic of Azerbaijan restored its independence in 1991 and preserved its sovereignty thanks to the visionary leadership and immense contributions of the National Leader of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev, to the Azerbaijani state and people. Today, under the leadership of His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the country continues to successfully uphold, develop, and enrich the legacy of Heydar Aliyev.

In 2020, under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan liberated its internationally recognized territories from the almost 30-year long occupation by Armenia, implementing UN Security Council 4 resolutions of 1993. To prevent further large-scale provocations by Armenian forces in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan and to restore the constitutional order, the Azerbaijani Army conducted an anti-terror operation on September 19, 2023, which lasted just 23 hours, forced the enemy to surrender. This victory fully restored Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, and today, the Azerbaijani flag flies proudly in all territories of Azerbaijan.

From the first day of its independence, the brotherly relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan have evolved into a truly exemplary partnership founded upon mutual trust, solidarity, and unwavering support for one another on all issues of common interest. The Islamic Republic of Pakistan was one of the first countries that recognized the independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan on December 12, 1991. The diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on June 9, 1992.

Since that time the mentioned brotherly countries have consistently stood side by side, demonstrating that the ties between Azerbaijan and Pakistan go far beyond traditional interstate cooperation and are deeply rooted in the genuine friendship between our peoples.

Azerbaijan has always felt Pakistan’s full support to the Republic of Azerbaijan both in bilateral format and within the framework of international organizations, and during the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by invader Armenia and their liberation by Azerbaijan, and in the post-conflict period.

Today, Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations continue to develop dynamically across a wide range of areas, including political dialogue, trade and investment, defense cooperation, tourism, education, and cultural exchange. The increasing frequency of high-level visits and bilateral engagements in recent years clearly reflects the strong political will of the leaderships of both countries to further strengthen this strategic partnership.

At the same time, G2G, B2B and P2P contacts are gaining remarkable momentum.

The launch of direct flights reaching 11 times a week between our countries has significantly contributed to enhancing connectivity, facilitating tourism, encouraging commercial interaction, and bringing our peoples even closer together. The opening of Pakistan’s “Asan Khidmat (PAK)” initiative under the same concept of Azerbaijan further symbolizes the growing spirit of cooperation and exchange of best practices between our nations.

Another noteworthy example of this close partnership can be seen here in Islamabad, where beautification works inspired by the Baku model are currently being carried out by the Baku Beautification Team. These efforts stand as a visible reflection of the friendship and cooperation between the capitals and peoples of Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

The vision of our leaders also opens new avenues for cooperation and exchange of expertise between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the fields of urban planning, municipal development, and architectural innovation, as well.

In this context it should be noted that the large-scale urbanization and reconstruction projects are currently underway in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and East Zangazur regions, focusing on creating modern, sustainable, and “smart” communities for returning of former IDPs to their ancestral lands.

In light of the above-mentioned it also must be emphasized that 2026 has been declared in the Republic of Azerbaijan as the “Year of Urban Planning and Architecture.” This important initiative reflects Azerbaijan’s strong commitment to sustainable urban development, modern architecture, environmental harmony, and the creation of smart and livable cities. In this context, would like to bring to your attention that, as a cornerstone of Azerbaijan’s “Year of Urban Planning and Architecture”, in the forthcoming days my country will host the Thirteenth Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

Over the past years, Azerbaijan has successfully chaired several important organizations such as the UN Security Council, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of Turkic States, COP29, ECO, and many others.