Azerbaijan marks the 107th anniversary of its independence.

Today, the Azerbaijani people celebrate the 107th anniversary of their independence, marking the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic on May 28, 1918 – the first secular republic in the Muslim East. This day represents not only the declaration of sovereignty but also the spirit of resilience, sacrifice, and unwavering quest for progress that characterizes the people of Azerbaijan.

Within a remarkably brief span, Azerbaijan established its first parliament and government, defined its borders, instituted state attributes, and carried out crucial state-building measures. Important steps were taken in the field of state building, recognition of the Republic as a subject of international relations, and protection of its national interests.

The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, though it had an existence of only 23 months, played a pivotal role in the formation of democratic traditions and the history of national statehood, and laid a solid foundation for the future independence of the Republic by strengthening the sentiments of freedom and independence.

The legal successor of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the independent Republic of Azerbaijan restored its independence in 1991 and managed to preserve its sovereignty thanks to Great Leader of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev who has made an immense contribution to the people and the state of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has been implementing the policy of Heydar Aliyev, continuing and enriching it under the leadership of H.E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Islamic Republic of Pakistan was one of the first countries that recognized the independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan on December 12, 1991. The diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on June 9, 1992.

From the first day of our independence, Azerbaijan has felt Pakistan’s full support to the Republic of Azerbaijan both in bilateral format and within the framework of international organizations, and during the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by the invader Armenia and their liberation by Azerbaijan, and in the post-conflict period.

In 2020, under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan liberated its internationally recognized territories from the almost 30-year long occupation by Armenia, implementing UN Security Council 4 resolutions of 1993. To prevent further large-scale provocations by Armenian forces in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan and to restore the constitutional order, the Azerbaijani Army conducted an anti-terror operation on September 19, 2023, which lasted just 23 hours, forced the enemy to surrender. This victory fully restored Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, and today, the Azerbaijani flag flies proudly in all territories where Azerbaijani sovereignty is established. And, Azerbaijan has officially declared 2025 as the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty.

Over the past years, Azerbaijan has successfully chaired several important organizations such as the UN Security Council, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of Turkic States, and many others.

In this regard, it should be highlighted that Azerbaijan successfully hosted the COP29 conference, which not only underscored the nation’s growing leadership in global climate action but also provided a vital platform for international cooperation. The participation of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, represented by a large and esteemed delegation led by the Honorable Prime Minister, has contributed to climate cooperation between the two brotherly peoples.

Long live Azerbaijan!