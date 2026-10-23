Azerbaijan holds vast opportunities for trade and investment with Pakistan: Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, OCT 23 /DNA/ – Emphasizing the need to translate the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and Azerbaijan into tangible economic gains, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Irfan Davudov has called for stronger trade, investment and industrial cooperation between the two countries. During his visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), he stressed the importance of structured business-to-business (B2B) meetings, sector-specific engagement and stronger private-sector linkages to unlock untapped opportunities and develop mutually beneficial partnerships in agriculture, tourism, healthcare and other key sectors.

The ambassador stated that around 4,000 companies were operating in Azerbaijan, highlighting the potential for Pakistani businesses to explore investment and commercial opportunities in the country. He identified logistics, telecommunications, oil and gas exploration, construction and other sectors as promising areas for collaboration. He reaffirmed the Azerbaijani Embassy’s commitment to facilitating business contacts and supporting initiatives that could strengthen economic relations and promote closer people-to-people ties between the two countries.

ICCI President Mohammad Zikria Akbar Zia emphasized that sustained B2B engagement was essential to converting the strong bilateral relationship into practical business outcomes. He said ICCI was ready to facilitate business delegations, connect entrepreneurs and promote joint ventures between Pakistani and Azerbaijani companies. He noted that such partnerships could encourage investment, technology transfer and industrial development, adding that peace and stability in the region, particularly in Afghanistan, were important for strengthening regional trade routes and economic connectivity.

Former ICCI President Zafar Bakhtawari described Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Türkiye as three brotherly nations bound by enduring ties of friendship, solidarity and mutual support. He highlighted the role of the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry in promoting bilateral commercial relations, observing that coordinated initiatives, stronger institutional linkages and regular business interaction could help entrepreneurs from both countries explore new markets and investment opportunities.

ICCI Senior Vice President Mohammad Ashfaq Hussain Chatha stressed that regular business meetings and effective coordination between relevant organizations could help identify viable projects, address commercial challenges and establish long-term partnerships, providing fresh momentum to bilateral trade and investment.

ICCI Executive Committee Member Sadaf Asim Abbasi highlighted opportunities for student exchanges, educational cooperation and women’s economic empowerment, Abrar ul Haq emphasized the potential for collaboration in information technology, while Mohammad Khurshid highlighted opportunities to strengthen tourism cooperation and promote greater people-to-people interaction between the two countries.

The meeting was also attended by former ICCI President Mohammad Ejaz Abbasi; Executive Committee Members Abbas Hashmi, Mohammad Arif, Mazher Hussain, Malik Rashid Tufail, Israr Mishwani, Mohammad Nouman; and senior ICCI members Waseem Chaudhry, Noman Bhatti and Dr. Johria Azhar.