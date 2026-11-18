BAKU, Nov 18: Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with a Georgian delegation led by Mariam Kvrivishvili, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized that friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia, as well as mutual trust between the leaders of the two countries, have made an important contribution to the development of their strategic partnership.

Noting that energy is one of the main areas of bilateral cooperation, the sides discussed the results of joint activities in the oil, gas, electricity, and transit sectors. They highlighted the role of jointly implemented projects in ensuring the energy security of both countries and the wider region, as well as SOCAR’s contribution to bilateral economic ties through its activities in Georgia. They stated that the significance of these energy projects extends beyond the borders of the two countries and helps strengthen regional connectivity. They also expressed confidence that recently signed agreements would further strengthen energy cooperation.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the parallel operation of the two countries’ power systems and mutual electricity exchanges. They also discussed prospects for cooperation in developing green energy corridors and electricity interconnections with Europe.