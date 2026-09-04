Azerbaijan envoy presents credential copies to Pakistan protocol chief

ISLAMABAD, SEP 4 /DNA/ – The Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan formally presented copies of his Letters of Credence to Nauman Bashir Bhatti, the Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, at the Ministry’s office in Islamabad.

During the ceremony, the Azerbaijani diplomat conveyed the greetings of his country’s leadership to the Government and people of Pakistan. He reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s commitment to further strengthening the fraternal ties and strategic partnership between the two nations. The discussion also touched upon areas of mutual interest, with both sides expressing a shared desire to enhance bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including trade, energy, and defense.

Nauman Bashir Bhatti welcomed the Ambassador-designate and extended best wishes for his diplomatic tenure in Pakistan. He emphasized the historic and cordial relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, rooted in cultural affinity and mutual support on key regional and international issues. He assured the Ambassador-designate of the full cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in facilitating his official duties.

The presentation of credentials copies marks a key procedural step, paving the way for the Ambassador-designate to formally assume his diplomatic responsibilities in Pakistan. His full Letters of Credence are expected to be presented to the President of Pakistan at a later date.