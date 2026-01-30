Azerbaijan Envoy meets PM Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD, JAN 30 /DNA/ – Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Special Assignments, H.E. Mr. Khalaf Khalafov, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, at the Prime Minister House today.

Welcoming the Azerbaijani dignitary, the Prime Minister recalled the warm fraternal bonds between Pakistan and Azerbaijan and reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to further strengthen bilateral relations with Azerbaijan, in all areas of mutual interest.

He conveyed his warm greetings for H.E. President Ilham Aliyev, and praised him for his wise and sagacious leadership that had raised Azerbaijan’s global profile. He fondly recalled his numerous important meetings with President Aliyev, including at the Victory Parade in Baku last November.

While noting that both sides were close to finalizing the agreement for USD 2 billion investment by Azerbaijan in Pakistan, the Prime Minister reiterated his invitation to President Aliyev to undertake an official visit to Pakistan, at his earliest convenience.

During the meeting, regional developments were also discussed. The Prime Minister stressed upon the need for Pakistan and Azerbaijan to coordinate regularly and closely, to ensure the realization of the shared objective of maintaining regional peace and security.

The Representative of the President of Azerbaijan conveyed President Aliyev’s warm greetings to the Prime Minister and lauded the Prime Minister’s vision and leadership that had brought Pakistan many successes, not only on the economic front but also in security and the diplomatic arena. He thanked Pakistan for standing solidly with Azerbaijan during the second Karabakh war and reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s longstanding position on Jammu & Kashmir.

The Representative also handed over a letter from President Aliyev to the Prime Minister, acknowledging the Prime Minister’s message of appreciation on the support provided by Azerbaijan for the establishment of Asaan Khidmat Markaz in Islamabad, inaugurated earlier this month.