Azerbaijan envoy bids farewell to Law Minister

ISLAMABAD, Jul 29: Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov on Wednesday paid a farewell call on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

During the meeting, the minister appreciated Ambassador Farhadov’s valuable contributions to deepening the historic ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan during his diplomatic tenure. He commended the envoy’s efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation across a range of sectors and wished him success in his future assignments.

Ambassador Farhadov expressed gratitude for the warmth, hospitality and unwavering support extended to him by the Government and people of Pakistan throughout his posting. He said his tenure in Pakistan would always remain a cherished chapter of his diplomatic career.

The two sides reiterated their resolve to further expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest and underscored that Pakistan and Azerbaijan have consistently stood by each other, expressing confidence that their enduring partnership would continue to grow in the years ahead.