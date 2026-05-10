Azerbaijan Embassy in Islamabad honors National Leader Heydar Aliyev on 103rd Birth Anniversary

ISLAMABAD, MAY 10 /DNA/ – On the occasion of the 103rd birth anniversary of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev, a solemn flower-laying ceremony was held at his bust located at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Islamabad, Pakistan.

The event served as a mark of deep respect, remembrance, and gratitude for the late leader’s monumental contributions to the Azerbaijani state.

Embassy officials and staff gathered to pay tribute to the architect of modern Azerbaijan, whose political vision and leadership laid the foundation for the country’s independence, development, and international standing.

As highlighted by Khazar Farhadov Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev’s enduring legacy “remains a guiding light for Azerbaijan.” The ceremony reaffirmed the strong fraternal ties between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, with participants underscoring that Aliyev’s principles continue to inspire bilateral cooperation and mutual support between the two nations.