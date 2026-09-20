Azerbaijan condemns terrorist Attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

DNA

BAKU, SEP 20 – Azerbaijan has strongly condemned a terrorist attack targeting a mosque and a police compound in Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

“We strongly condemn the terrorist attack targeting the mosque and police compound in Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan,” the ministry said.

Azerbaijan extended its deepest condolences to the Government and people of Pakistan, as well as to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

“Azerbaijan stands in solidarity with Pakistan in the fight against terrorism in all its forms,” the statement added.

The attack underscores the continued security challenges facing Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where security forces and civilian targets have repeatedly come under assault by militant groups in recent years.

Azerbaijan and Pakistan maintain close bilateral ties, with both countries frequently expressing solidarity on security and counterterrorism issues.