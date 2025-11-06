Azerbaijan celebrates 5th Anniversary of Victory Day

Envoy lauds Pakistan’s unwavering support for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (DNA): The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Pakistan commemorated the 5th anniversary of the country’s Victory Day with a grand ceremony held in Islamabad. The event marked Azerbaijan’s triumph in the 44-day Patriotic War, which culminated in the liberation of its occupied territories on November 8, 2020.

The ceremony was graced by Acting President of Pakistan, Syed Raza Gilani, as the chief guest. Senior diplomats, defense officials, media representatives, and members of the Pakistani civil society attended the event.

In his address, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, H.E. Mr. Khazar Farhadov, paid tribute to the courage of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, under whose command the country achieved what he called “a glorious victory ending the 30-year-long occupation of Azerbaijani lands.”

He recalled that despite Armenia’s continued military provocations and occupation of Azerbaijani territories, Azerbaijan had long pursued peaceful resolution efforts. However, Armenia’s repeated violations and aggression forced Baku to exercise its right to self-defense under the UN Charter on September 27, 2020, launching the 44-day Patriotic War that restored the country’s territorial integrity.

“Under the command of our victorious leader, our brave army liberated Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Gubadli, and the historic city of Shusha — a symbol of our cultural and spiritual heritage,” Ambassador Farhadov said. “More than 300 settlements were freed, and subsequently, the districts of Aghdam, Kalbajar, and Lachin were returned without a single shot being fired. In total, around 700 settlements came back under Azerbaijan’s control.”

He added that Azerbaijan’s victory effectively implemented four UN Security Council resolutions adopted in 1993, which had long called for Armenia’s withdrawal from the occupied territories.

Referring to more recent developments, the envoy highlighted Azerbaijan’s swift counter-terrorism measures of September 2023, which eliminated illegal Armenian armed formations in the Karabakh region and restored full sovereignty.