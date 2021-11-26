Azam Swati inaugurates Pakistan International Property Exhibition
ISLAMABAD, NOV 26 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati, Chairman Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry Khurshid Barla along with others inaugurated the Pakistan International Property Exhibition at Pak China Friendship center, on Friday.
