Ayaz Sadiq, Gillani discuss regional issues with Iran’s President

of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani met with Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian

By Faisal Munir / DNA

ISLAMABAD: Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani met with Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian during his official visit to Pakistan. The meeting focused on enhancing parliamentary cooperation, regional developments, and matters of mutual interest.

Welcoming the Iranian president, both Pakistani leaders reaffirmed the deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and Iran, built on shared history, culture, and brotherhood.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening historic and fraternal relations with Iran, expressing full support for Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He termed President Pezeshkian’s visit a milestone in expanding bilateral relations and thanked Iran for supporting Pakistan’s stance during Operation Bonyan Marsous.

Sadiq condemned Israeli aggression, calling it a blatant violation of international law, and stressed that durable peace in the region is not possible without resolving the issues of Kashmir and Palestine. He also denounced the ongoing humanitarian violations in Gaza and Kashmir.

Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani echoed the need to further strengthen Pakistan-Iran ties, particularly in the parliamentary and economic spheres.

President Pezeshkian expressed gratitude for the warmth and support received in Pakistan and appreciated the country’s consistent backing during difficult times. He stated that Pakistan’s clear and principled stance had won the hearts of the Iranian people.

Both sides agreed to enhance parliamentary and economic cooperation and continue joint efforts for peace and stability in the region.