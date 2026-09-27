Ayaz felicitates newly elected RIBJA office-bearers

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27: Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Sunday congratulated the newly elected office-bearers of the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Bureau Journalists Association (RIBJA) for the year 2026-27.

In his message, the Speaker congratulated newly elected President Syed Mujahid Naqvi, Vice President Nusrat Abbas Shah, General Secretary Chaudhry Muhammad Shafiq, Finance Secretary Haji Abdul Aziz and other office-bearers, and expressed his best wishes for their success.

He said the election of the new RIBJA office-bearers reflected the confidence reposed in their professional capabilities by the association’s members.

Ayaz Sadiq expressed the hope that the new leadership would play an effective role in promoting the welfare of the journalist community, advancing professional interests and addressing the issues faced by journalists in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The Speaker said journalism, being an important pillar of the state, played a key role in strengthening the democratic system, creating public awareness and shaping public opinion on national issues.

He said free, responsible and impartial journalism was vital for providing accurate and timely information to society, highlighting public issues and keeping the government informed about the problems faced by the people.

Ayaz Sadiq said journalists in Rawalpindi and Islamabad were performing their professional responsibilities at the national level and playing a prominent role in highlighting matters of national importance.

He expressed his best wishes for the success of the newly elected RIBJA office-bearers.