Ayaz condemns Indian-sponsored terrorist attack near Loralai

ISLAMABAD, JUL 11 (DNA) — Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has strongly condemned the brutal attack by Indian-sponsored terrorists targeting innocent passengers near Loralai and Musakhel, Balochistan.

Expressing heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, the Speaker said that the entire nation stands with the bereaved families of the martyrs in this hour of grief. “The barbaric attack on innocent civilians is a horrific example of inhumane brutality,” said Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, adding that terrorist elements aim to undermine national unity and peace.

He emphasized that the nation is united to thwart every conspiracy sponsored by India and reaffirmed that the terrorists and their facilitators will be brought to justice. The Speaker expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs and reiterated that the Parliament stands firmly with the armed forces and security institutions in the fight against terrorism.

“Our security forces will surely succeed in eliminating Indian-sponsored terrorists,” the Speaker said, while praying for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and for patience and strength for the bereaved families. — DNA