Ayatollah Raisi will visit Saudi Arabia next Sunday

| November 6, 2023
Tehran, IRNA, Nov 6 — Ayatollah Raisi will visit Saudi Arabia next Sunday. The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran will go to Riyadh next week to participate in the summit of the heads of states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation OIC hosted by Saudi Arabia.

President Raisi will also meet with the king and crown prince of Saudi Arabia.

