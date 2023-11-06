Ayatollah Raisi will visit Saudi Arabia next Sunday
Tehran, IRNA, Nov 6 — Ayatollah Raisi will visit Saudi Arabia next Sunday. The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran will go to Riyadh next week to participate in the summit of the heads of states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation OIC hosted by Saudi Arabia.
President Raisi will also meet with the king and crown prince of Saudi Arabia.
« Bangladesh knock Sri Lanka out of ICC World Cup 2023 (Previous News)
(Next News) South Africa recalls all diplomats from Israel »
Related News
South Africa recalls all diplomats from Israel
South Africa says it is recalling all of its diplomats from Tel Aviv following Israel’sRead More
Ayatollah Raisi will visit Saudi Arabia next Sunday
Tehran, IRNA, Nov 6 — Ayatollah Raisi will visit Saudi Arabia next Sunday. The PresidentRead More
Comments are Closed