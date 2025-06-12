Automechanika Istanbul , 12 – 15 June, 2025, 13 Pakistani Automotive Exporters Are Showcasing Their Products

KARACHI, JUN 12 (DNA): Automechanika Istanbul2025 officially began today, 12th June, at the TÜYAP Fair and Congress Center in Istanbul, Turkey, and the fair will continue till 15th June. It’s one of the region’s leading automotive trade fairs. Automechanika Istanbul brings together auto parts manufacturers and buyers from different countries.

The 18th edition of Automechanika Istanbul is featuring over 1,481 international exhibitors and 0ver 25,000 visitors from 47 countries, including 13 companies from Pakistan. A dedicated Pakistan Pavilion is also being showcased to emphasize the country’s growing role in the global automotive supply chain.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is supporting the participation of 12 Pakistani exporters under this pavilion, while Osaka Batteries is exhibiting independently, further strengthening the nation’s representation at the show.

Among the participating companies under the TDAP banner are Adamjee Engineering, Matchless Engineering, Ahmad Traders, MGA Industries, Metaline Industries, Rastgar Engineering, Ravi Autos Sheikhupura, Thermosole, Silver Falcon Engineering, Royal Tech, SNA Industries, and The General Tyres. These exhibitors are showcasing a good range of automotive products, aimed at tapping into new export opportunities and forging international business linkages.

Mr. Nauman Aslam Consul General of Pakistan in Turkey, has visited Automechanika Istanbul, calling it a premier fair in the global automotive aftermarket industry. He highlighted Pakistan’s proud participation for over 15 years and noted the renewed energy of Pakistani companies post-pandemic. The dynamic offerings reflect the growth of Pakistan’s auto sector. Despite being a weekday, the fair is vibrant and bustling. He emphasized Türkiye’s logistical advantages, adding to the bright future of Pakistan’s auto parts industry.

Automechanika Istanbul 2025 is playing a pivotal role in propelling Türkiye’s automotive supply industry into the future of mobility. By bringing together leading manufacturers, suppliers from around the world, the exhibition is creating a dynamic platform for showcasing next-generation technologies, sustainable solutions, and advanced manufacturing capabilities.

Pakistani exhibitors and visitors are making a good impression, highlighting the country’s growing competitiveness, automotive products, and export potential in the global automotive industry.