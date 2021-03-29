Australia’s Prime Minister announces cabinet reshuffle
Australia‘s Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday announced a Cabinet reshuffle following a series of damaging allegations.
Morrison said Linda Reynolds will leave the role of Minister of Defence and will replaced by Peter Dutton, who was previously Minister of Home Affairs.
Christian Porter will leave as Attorney General and Minister for Industrial Relations and will be replaced by Michaelia Cash.
« KSA unveils campaign to tackle climate change (Previous News)
(Next News) ICCI shows concerns over 34 percent hike in power tariff »
Related News
Turkey-Azerbaijan passport-free regime to start April 1
ANKARA, MAR 29 – Turkish and Azerbaijani nationals will be able to travel passport-free betweenRead More
Australia’s Prime Minister announces cabinet reshuffle
Australia‘s Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday announced a Cabinet reshuffle following a series of damaging allegations. Morrison said LindaRead More
Comments are Closed