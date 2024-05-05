Australian Volleyball team to visit first time in Pakistan`s history

AFZAL JAVED

ISLAMABAD: The Australian volleyball team will arrive in Pakistan on May 26 for the first time in the volleyball history to play a three match series against Green shirts.

These details were disclosed by the Chairman Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) Chaudhary Muhammad Yaqoob along with Senior Vice President Muhammad Nawaz Khan on Saturday at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad.

Chairman PVF said that for the first time in the country’s history, Australia will visit Pakistan on May 26 to play a three-match series which will be held on May 28, 29, 30.

He said that Engro CAVA Nation’s Volleyball League would take place from May 11 to 17 here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex. The event would see six national teams from Central Asian countries, including Iran, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and host Pakistan.

Chaudhary Yaqoob said that the Volleyball League promises an exhilarating showcase of athletic prowess and sportsmanship as teams battle it out on the court. Fans can expect a week-long extravaganza of volleyball action, featuring intense matches and thrilling showdowns.

He said that the foreign teams will arrive in Pakistan on May 9, preparations have been completed for the successful event. Opening match of the league will be between Pakistan and Turkmenistan on May 11 while Pakistan will play Afghanistan on May 12, Kyrgyzstan on May 13, Sri Lanka on May 15, against Iran on May 16 and the final of the Central Asian Volleyball League will be played on May 17.

In addition to the volleyball action, spectators can look forward to a vibrant atmosphere filled with fan engagement activities, entertainment, and food stalls, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees. Following the conclusion of the Volleyball League, Pakistan’s national teams would embark on their respective international campaigns. The Pakistan National Senior Men’s team would compete in the AVC Challenge Cup for Men in Bahrain, while the Pakistan National Junior Men’s team will participate in the CAVA U18 Volleyball Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Event Schedule:

May 11, 2024 (Day 1): Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan; Iran Vs Kyrgyzstan; Pakistan Vs Turkmenistan;

May 12, 2024 (Day 2): Kyrgyzstan Vs Turkmenistan; Pakistan Vs Afghanistan; Iran Vs Sri Lanka

May 13, 2024 (Day 3): Iran Vs Afghanistan; Sri Lanka Vs Turkmenistan; Pakistan Vs Kyrgyzstan

May 14, 2024 (Rest Day)

May 15, 2024 (Day 5): Afghanistan Vs Kyrgyzstan; Iran Vs Turkmenistan; Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka

May 16, 2024 (Day 6): Afghanistan Vs Turkmenistan; Sri Lanka Vs Kyrgyzstan

Pakistan Vs Iran;

May 17, 2024 (Final Day of the League): 3rd Position Match: P3 Vs P4;

Final Match: P1 Vs P2.