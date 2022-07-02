Australian tourist injured in Kot Addu road accident

ISLAMABAD, July 02 (DNA): An Australian tourist visiting Pakistan, Mr

Bianco Paul Nichols, on Saturday sustained injuries when his motorcycle

collided with a truck near Kot Addu.

According to rescue sources, the Australian tourist was on his way from

Multan to Quetta on his heavyduty bike when he was involved in an

accident at Head Walo Wala, close to Kot Addu.

According to rescue sources, the Australian visitor was shifted to Kot

Addu’s Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for medical treatment.