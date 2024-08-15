Australian High Commissioner visits Murree Brewery, receives souvenir from CEO
ISLAMABAD, AUG 15 /DNA/ – The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, visited Murree Brewery, where he was warmly welcomed by the CEO, Isphanyar Bhandara. During the visit, Bhandara presented a souvenir to High Commissioner Hawkins, marking the occasion.
The visit highlighted the friendly relations and mutual respect between the two countries.
