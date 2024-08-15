Thursday, August 15, 2024
Main Menu

Australian High Commissioner visits Murree Brewery, receives souvenir from CEO

| August 15, 2024
Australian ambassador visits Murree Brewery, receives souvenir from CEO

ISLAMABAD, AUG 15 /DNA/ – The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, visited Murree Brewery, where he was warmly welcomed by the CEO, Isphanyar Bhandara. During the visit, Bhandara presented a souvenir to High Commissioner Hawkins, marking the occasion.

The visit highlighted the friendly relations and mutual respect between the two countries.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

'Gen Faiz Hameed was our asset, has been wasted,' says Imran Khan

‘Gen Faiz Hameed was our asset, has been wasted,’ says Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, AUG 15: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan has voiced strong opinions on recentRead More

Increased 'surveillance' blamed for internet slowdown in Pakistan

Increased ‘surveillance’ blamed for internet slowdown in Pakistan

Internet speeds witnessed around 30% to 40% reduction, reveals WISPAP chairman ISLAMABAD, AUG 15: AsRead More

Comments are Closed