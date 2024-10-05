Australian HC visits Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy in Lahore

LAHORE, OCT 5 /DNA/ – Neil Hawkins, the Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, visited the Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy in Lahore today.

The esteemed diplomat was warmly welcomed by Olympian Khawaja Junaid, the founder of the academy. During the visit, Neil Hawkins commended the academy’s efforts in nurturing young hockey talent and fostering the spirit of sportsmanship in Pakistan.

This visit highlights the growing collaboration and shared passion for sports between Australia and Pakistan.