Australian HC praises Pakistani youth, discusses hockey collaboration with Chairman Rana Mashhood

ISLAMABAD, OCT 31 /DNA/ – Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, held a meeting with Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins to discuss various initiatives and collaborations aimed at empowering the youth of Pakistan. The meeting was attended by key officials including Khawaja Junaid, Focal Person for Sports, and Syeda Aamna Batool, Focal Person for International Relations for Prime Minister’s Youth Programme.

During the meeting, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan emphasized his long-standing commitment to youth affairs, having served in this domain since 2002. He highlighted the significant strides made by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as the first political party to introduce a comprehensive youth policy.

Rana Mashhood further elaborated on the achievements of the Prime Minister’s Youth Loan Scheme, noting that approximately 186 billion rupees have been distributed among young entrepreneurs to foster economic development and self-sufficiency.

The discussions also focused on the potential for cultural exchange programs between Australia and Pakistan, particularly in the areas of sports and education. Rana Mashhood proposed initiatives for mutual training in sports, aimed at enhancing skills and building partnerships.

Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins expressed his admiration for the talent and potential of Pakistani youth, stating, “The youth of Pakistan are an asset to the nation.” He also announced plans to introduce new scholarships for Pakistani students, reinforcing Australia’s commitment to supporting education and skills development.

Moreover, Commissioner Hawkins expressed a keen interest in enhancing cooperation in sports, particularly hockey, highlighting the importance of collaboration with the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme to implement strategic initiatives in this field.

The meeting concluded with both leaders expressing optimism about future collaborations that would empower Pakistani youth and foster closer ties between Australia and Pakistan.