Australian HC meets PTI Chairman, discuss country’s political situation

ISLAMABAD: Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they discussed the country’s overall political and economic situation, bilateral issues and matters of mutual interest in detail.

PTI parliamentary leader in the Upper House, Barrister Ali Zafar and PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan also participated in the meeting.

Senior Australian diplomat Mairi Robertson was present on the occasion as well.

Moreover, they also discussed the current environment for the general elections in Pakistan, opportunities for political parties to take part in elections and the overall impacts of the polls on the progress and prosperity of the country.

They shed light on the constitutional role of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding holding free, fair and transparent elections, and the ground situation.

During the meeting, the ongoing hearing against the PTI’s intra-party elections in the ECP and the inordinate delay in issuance of electoral symbol of “bat” also came under discussion.

Besides, they discussed the ongoing spree of worst human rights violations in the country, especially the condemnable series of extra-constitutional and legal measures against women political workers.

They also discussed various aspects of the utility and necessity of a government with public mandate.

Australian high commissioner reiterated the position of the Australian Government regarding the survival and continuation of the democracy in the country, free, fair, transparent and inclusive elections and the respect and protection of the basic human rights.