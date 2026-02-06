Australian HC expresses “Profound Sadness” after Islamabad mosque attack

ISLAMABAD, FEB 6 /DNA/ – Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Timothy Kane has issued a statement of profound sadness following a horrific attack at a mosque in Islamabad on Wednesday afternoon.

In a post on his official social media account, @AusHCPak, High Commissioner Kane stated he was “shocked and saddened by the horrific attack.” He extended his deepest sympathies to the victims, their families, and all those affected by the violence.

“My thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones, and all those affected,” the High Commissioner wrote. In a gesture of solidarity, he added, “Australia stands and mourns with Pakistan 🇵🇰 at this difficult time.”

The attack, which occurred during Friday prayer, has resulted in numerous casualties and has sent shockwaves through the capital city. Local authorities have secured the area and are conducting a full investigation. Emergency services are responding to treat the wounded.

The swift expression of condolence from the Australian High Commissioner underscores the strength of the bilateral relationship and reflects the international community’s solidarity with Pakistan in the face of terrorism. Such messages of support from foreign diplomats are a common feature in the aftermath of tragic events, highlighting shared grief and a collective condemnation of violence.