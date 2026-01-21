Australian envoy pays courtesy call on Malaysian counterpart

ISLAMABAD, JAN 21 /DNA/ – In a display of growing diplomatic camaraderie among missions in Pakistan’s capital, Australia’s newly appointed High Commissioner, Timothy Kane, paid a courtesy call on His Excellency Ambassador Dato’ Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan, on January 19, 2026, at the Malaysian High Commission in Islamabad.

The meeting, held in a warm and cordial atmosphere, provided an opportunity for the two envoys to exchange views on a range of matters of mutual interest. Discussions focused on regional developments, the evolving diplomatic landscape in Pakistan, and potential avenues for enhanced cooperation between their respective countries and missions based in Islamabad.

Mr. Kane, who assumed his role as Australia’s High Commissioner to Pakistan earlier in 2026 following his appointment announced by the Australian Government in August 2025, is a seasoned diplomat with extensive experience in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT).

His previous postings include ambassadorships to Brazil and Chile, as well as assignments in Spain, the United States, and Mexico. Since arriving in Pakistan, he has expressed enthusiasm for building ties in areas such as climate action, education, and shared cultural interests like cricket.

Ambassador Dato’ Mohammad Azhar Mazlan welcomed his Australian counterpart warmly to Pakistan and extended best wishes for a successful and productive tenure. He conveyed confidence that the bilateral engagement between Malaysia and Australia would continue to strengthen through ongoing constructive dialogue and collaboration in both multilateral and regional forums.

The courtesy call highlighted the value of sustained interaction among diplomatic representatives in Islamabad, fostering better understanding and coordination on issues affecting the region and beyond. Both High Commissioners reaffirmed their shared commitment to promoting mutual understanding, peace, and cooperation during their respective assignments in Pakistan.

Such exchanges are routine yet significant in diplomatic practice, helping new envoys build networks, share perspectives, and explore synergies that can support broader bilateral and multilateral objectives. Malaysia and Australia, both active players in the Indo-Pacific region, maintain strong ties characterized by trade, investment, education exchanges, and people-to-people connections.

The friendly meeting concluded on a positive note, underscoring the importance of diplomacy in bridging nations and advancing common goals amid a complex global environment.

This courtesy call comes amid Mr. Kane’s active engagement in Pakistan, where he has already participated in various events and discussions, reflecting Australia’s interest in deepening relations with the country.