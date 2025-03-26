Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Main Menu

Australian envoy hosts Iftar for Rising Stars Hockey Club

| March 26, 2025
Australian envoy hosts Iftar for Rising Stars Hockey Club

ISLAMABAD, MAR 26 /DNA/ – High Commissioner of Australia Neil Hawkins hosted iftar dinner for players of the Rising Stars Hockey Club (men and women), at his residence. Seen in the picture are High Commissioner of Brunei Kamal Ahmad, DHM Romanian embassy Edaurd Preda, Olympian Khawaja Junaid,  Mehmood Ahmad, Sohail Janjua, Ansar M Bhatti, Imran, Azeem, Nasir, Khyber, Hassan, Awan and others. DNA

SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Australian envoy hosts Iftar for Rising Stars Hockey Club

Australian envoy hosts Iftar for Rising Stars Hockey Club

ISLAMABAD, MAR 26 /DNA/ – High Commissioner of Australia Neil Hawkins hosted iftar dinner forRead More

New Zealand

Pakistan face humiliating 4-1 T20I series defeat against New Zealand

WELLINGTON: New Zealand secured a dominant eight-wicket win in the final T20I of the five-matchRead More

Comments are Closed