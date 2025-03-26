Australian envoy hosts Iftar for Rising Stars Hockey Club
ISLAMABAD, MAR 26 /DNA/ – High Commissioner of Australia Neil Hawkins hosted iftar dinner for players of the Rising Stars Hockey Club (men and women), at his residence. Seen in the picture are High Commissioner of Brunei Kamal Ahmad, DHM Romanian embassy Edaurd Preda, Olympian Khawaja Junaid, Mehmood Ahmad, Sohail Janjua, Ansar M Bhatti, Imran, Azeem, Nasir, Khyber, Hassan, Awan and others. DNA
« Israel escalates financial war on Palestine amid Gaza conflict (Previous News)
(Next News) Iran envoy lauds Pakistan support to people of Gaza »
Related News
Australian envoy hosts Iftar for Rising Stars Hockey Club
ISLAMABAD, MAR 26 /DNA/ – High Commissioner of Australia Neil Hawkins hosted iftar dinner forRead More
Pakistan face humiliating 4-1 T20I series defeat against New Zealand
WELLINGTON: New Zealand secured a dominant eight-wicket win in the final T20I of the five-matchRead More
Comments are Closed