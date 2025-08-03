Australian envoy Hawkins encourages youth to champion hockey development

ISLAMABAD, AUG 3 /DNA/ – In a spirited and heartwarming celebration, Rising Stars Hockey Club hosted a special event to mark the birthday of His Excellency Neil Hawkins, the Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan. The event, held during the club’s regular Sunday practice session, turned into a celebration not only of Mr. Hawkins’ special day but also of his dedication to youth development and his support for the sport of hockey in Pakistan.

The gathering drew a diverse crowd of young players, club officials, and distinguished guests, including H.E. Kamal Basha, the High Commissioner of Brunei, who joined in the festivities to honor Mr. Hawkins. The celebration underscored the close ties between sport, diplomacy, and youth engagement.

During his remarks, Mr. Hawkins passionately urged young athletes to continue honing their skills and playing a proactive role in the revival and promotion of hockey at the national level. “Pakistan has a rich hockey legacy. With hard work and commitment, young players can bring back the glory days and even take the game to new heights,” he said, addressing the club’s aspiring talent.

A highlight of the occasion was the symbolic cutting of Mr. Hawkins’ birthday cake, followed by an inspiring gesture — the distribution of hockey sticks to young players. This act was both a gift and a statement of support, as Mr. Hawkins emphasized the importance of providing resources and encouragement to nurture the next generation of players.

In another commendable moment, Mr. Hawkins recognized and appreciated Asad Abbas, a club member, for successfully completing his umpiring course in Malaysia. His acknowledgment of Abbas’ achievement highlighted the value of technical growth alongside athletic training in the development of Pakistan’s hockey ecosystem.

Throughout the event, Mr. Hawkins interacted with both male and female players, taking photos, engaging in conversations, and encouraging them to keep pursuing excellence. His genuine enthusiasm and accessible demeanor made a strong impression on the young athletes and club members alike.

The Rising Stars Hockey Club expressed gratitude to its leadership and organizing team for making the event a success. Special thanks were extended to Chief Patron Asif Masood Bhatti, President Mehmood Ahmed, General Secretary Sohail Akram Janjua, Finance Secretary Muhammad Azeem Jutt, Chief Editor of Islamabad Post Ansar Mehmood Bhatti, and Media Coordinator Syed Khayber Ali for their unwavering support and efforts in promoting hockey at the grassroots level.

The celebration was a vivid reflection of how diplomacy and community sports can intersect to foster talent, unity, and national pride. With committed support from diplomatic figures like Mr. Hawkins, High Commissioner Kamal Ahmed and institutions such as the Rising Stars Hockey Club, Pakistan’s future in hockey looks increasingly promising.