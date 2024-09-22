Australian Diplomat Neil Hawkins strengthens Pak-Australia relations thru sports donation

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 22 (DNA) – The players of the Rising Stars Hockey Club and Rising Stars Girls Hockey Academy are indebted to the Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins for donating hockey sticks to the talented players of the Rising Stars Girls Hockey Academy Islamabad.

This selfless act of kindness embodies the true spirit of sports diplomacy and demonstrates his unwavering commitment to empowering young Pakistani athletes.

By providing these talented girls with world-class equipment, Hawkins has not only boosted their morale but also paved the way for them to showcase their skills on the international stage.

His visionary leadership and philanthropic efforts will have a lasting impact on the development of hockey in Pakistan, inspiring a new generation of players to strive for excellence.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Excellency Hawkins for his generosity, dedication, and belief in the potential of Pakistani youth.

On this occasion Excellency Col(R) Kamal High Commissioner of Brunei.,Mr Ansar bhatti, Mr Mehmood Ahmed,Mr Asif Bhatti and Sohail Akram Janjua were also present.