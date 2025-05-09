Australian cricketers ‘ready to leave’ India amid safety fears

Australian players, participating in the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), are reportedly looking into options to either return home or move to Dubai following the suspension of the tournament amid rising security concerns.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) put off the 2025 IPL “with immediate effect for one week” in the wake of the ongoing situation with Pakistan, according to a statement by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.

Franchises began disbanding shortly after the announcement, with players and staff booking early departures, AFP reported.

Sources indicate that various contingency plans were discussed, including moving matches to neutral venues, before the board opted to pause the tournament.

Prior to the suspension, IPL 2025 had completed 58 matches, including the abandoned game in Dharamsala.

Meanwhile, Australian media reported that several players are reportedly looking for flights out of India, with departures possible as soon as Saturday.

The uncertainty intensified following Thursday’s abandoned match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala, which left players distressed and concerned for their safety.

A total of 15 Australian players are currently involved in IPL 2025, including Test captain Pat Cummins and star pacer Mitchell Starc. Former Australian captains Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer are also in India in coaching roles.

Separately, Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association were in regular contact with players, providing support and advice as the situation evolved.

CA’s chair Mike Baird and chief executive, Todd Greenberg, hosted a scheduled board meeting in Melbourne on Friday.

The safety and welfare of our players and staff is always a core priority, and we support today’s decision by the BCCI,” Greenberg said in a statement.

“We continue to work closely with the Australian government, PCB and BCCI and are maintaining regular communication with players and support staff in both India and Pakistan,” he added.

While no timeline has been set for the tournament’s resumption, the BCCI is reportedly considering a potential window in August–September.

However, this could disrupt India’s upcoming tour of Bangladesh and the Asia Cup, both of which now face uncertainty due to the ongoing regional tensions and strained diplomatic ties with Bangladesh.