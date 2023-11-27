Australian cricketers gear up for Sheffield Shield action prior to Pakistan Tests

In a recent development from the Australian domestic circuit, Alex Carey, Marnus Labuschagne, and Cameron Green are set to showcase their skills in the Sheffield Shield after the recently concluded 2023 ODI World Cup.

Carey has hit a slump recently and will be keen on finding form. After scoring a half-century in the World Test Championship final against India and another crucial fifty in the triumph against England at Edgbaston, Carey’s Ashes performance saw him register scores of 8, 5, 20, 10, and 28.

“I don’t feel like one-day and Test cricket overlay,” Carey said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo last week. “So we’ll wait and see when Test selection comes out, but I’m looking forward to getting out there Tuesday and having a hit with the red ball for the Redbacks and then see what happens.

“You never want to get dropped in any format, and unfortunately after the first game, I didn’t get back out there, but I thought I held myself around the group pretty well.”

Green, who was omitted from the final Ashes game, encounters stiff competition for a Test position but stays hopeful about ongoing improvement.

“I’m obviously still learning as a cricketer. So I’m not too stressed about selection at the moment about selection at the moment. There’s a lot of cricket, a lot of things can happen with injuries or form.

“At the same time, I can use it as in a pretty positive way. I can spend more time in the nets, really trying to get that rhythm of red-ball cricket. If you’re not playing the Test match, you might be able to play another Shield game.

“There are obviously a few silver linings you can take out of it and try and improve your skills and just be better for it if you get the chance.”

Labuschagne is poised to refine his skills through red-ball practice in preparation for the upcoming Tests, while Nathan Lyon is preparing for a domestic appearance after a controlled comeback from injury.

Currently, veteran David Warner is taking a rest before what might be his last Test series. Meanwhile, Steven Smith and Travis Head are actively involved in their T20I series in India.

Pakistan vs Australia schedule

Four-day match: PM’s XI vs Pakistan – December 6-9: Manuka Oval, Canberra

1st Test – Australia vs Pakistan – December 14-18: Perth Stadium

2nd Test – Australia vs Pakistan – December 26-30: Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

3rd Test – Australia vs Pakistan – January 3-7: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)