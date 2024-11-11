Monday, November 11, 2024
Australian Army Chief meets COAS Asim Munir, discusses regional security

RAWALPINDI, NOV 11 /DNA/ – Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, Chief of the Australian Army, met with General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Pakistan, today at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, both leaders engaged in discussions covering matters of mutual interest, particularly the global and regional security environment. The COAS emphasized Pakistan’s appreciation for its ties with Australia, noting the importance of strong bilateral relations in promoting shared goals of peace and stability. Both sides reiterated their commitment to further strengthen cooperation in defense and security, recognizing the value of continued collaboration for regional and global peace.

Lieutenant General Stuart commended Pakistan’s efforts in countering terrorism and expressed his resolve to deepen bilateral defense and security cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier, upon his arrival at GHQ, the Chief of the Australian Army laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada to honor Pakistan’s martyrs. He was accorded a warm welcome, with a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presenting a guard of honor to him.

