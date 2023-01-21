Australia women beat Pakistan to win ODI series 3-0

BRISBANE, Jan 21 (DNA): Australia women beat Pakistan women by 101 runs

in the third ODI at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney to win the three-match

ODI series 3-0.

After opting to ball first, Australia team scored 336 for nine in their

50 overs courtesy century from wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney. Mooney

top-scored for her side with 133 off 105 balls, hitting 14 fours and

four sixes. Skipper Meg Lanning scored her second half-century in the

series with 72 off 70 balls, smashing eight fours and one six.

For the tourists, Fatima Sana was the most successful bowler with three

53, while Nida Dar and Diana Baig bagged two wickets each. In return,

Pakistan team showed much improved performance with the bat as they

managed to play their full 50 overs and scored 235 for seven – their

joint highest total against Australia.

Pakistan openers provided a solid 61-run start to the innings with Sadaf

Shamas playing her first match in the series scored 30 off 50 balls,

laced with six fours. Her partner and experienced Sidra Amin scored 34

from 66 balls, hitting three boundaries.

For Australia, Ashleigh Gardner picked three for 30, while Jess

Johanssen took two wickets for 25 runs.

Earlier in the day, Tuba Hassan made her ODI debut. She became the 88th

player to play for Pakistan in this format.

Pakistan and Australia will now feature in the T20I series. The

three-match series will begin from Tuesday, 24 January. The match will

be played at the North Sydney Oval.

Scores in brief: Australia Women 336-9, 50 overs (Beth Mooney 133, Meg

Lanning 72, Tahlia McGrath 30; Fatima Sana 3-53, Nida Dar 2-50, Diana

Baig 2-56); and Pakistan Women 235-7, 50 overs (Bismah Maroof 44, Sidra

Amin 34, Sadaf Shamas 30; Ashleigh Gardner 3-30, Jess Johanssen 2-25).

Player of the Match – Beth Mooney.