Australia supports basic freedoms: envoy

ISLAMABAD, MAY 31 /DNA/ – Neil Hawkins, the Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan has said his country supported a stable and prosperous Pakistan.

In his Tweet after meeting with the key political figures of Pakistan the Australian High Commissioner said, that he was pleased to meet key political leaders in Lahore to underline Australia’s support for a stable, prosperous and democratic Pakistan that protects fundamental freedoms.

He urged leaders to work towards ‘Ijma’ (consensus) at this difficult time. The Australian envoy used Arabic word ‘Ijma’ because he is very well conversant with the Arabic language.

Neil Hawkins met with PML Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan and Jehangir Khan Tareen.=DNA

==========