Australia down Pakistan by 14 runs

Hyderabad, OCT 3: Australia have defeated Pakistan by 14 runs in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup warm-up game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Despite brilliant knocks from skipper Babar Azam and Iftikhar, the Men in Green fell short in the chase of 352 and suffered loss in their second practice game.

Earlier, Australian batters showed no mercy to Pakistani pacers in their innings as they posted a colossal total of 351 runs in 50 overs

Glenn Maxwell played a fine knock, scoring 77 off 71 with ten boundaries that went all over the ground, he was followed by Josh Inglis who helped the Aussies accelerate their innings in the last 10 overs and scored 48 off 30 with a handsome 160 strike rate.

Australia were off to a great start and were looking to hit the 100-run mark without losing a wicket when Usama Mir picked two wickets in two consecutive overs, removing their openers, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh for 48 and 31 respectively.

For Pakistan, Mir took two while Haris Rauf, Wasim Jr., and Shadab Khan took one wicket each.

Despite a wicket to his name, Rauf had a game to forget as he conceded 97 runs in just nine overs.

It must be noted that Shadab Khan led Pakistan in the absence of Babar Azam while Mohammad Haris replaced Mohammad Rizwan as the wicketkeeper.