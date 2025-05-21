Australia Day in Spring celebrated with cultural fusion and warmth in Islamabad

Ansar M Bhatti / DNA

ISLAMABAD: The Australian High Commission hosted a colourful and culturally rich reception to mark Australia Day in Spring 2025, highlighting the vibrant people-to-people ties that define the ever-growing relationship between Australia and Pakistan.

Haroon Akhtar Federal Minister for Industries and Production was the chief guest. The Minister also spoke on the occasion and vowed to further strengthen relations with Pakistan.

Held in the lush gardens of the High Commission in Islamabad, the event brought together diplomats, government officials, civil society members, academia, and media representatives to celebrate the shared values and enduring partnership between the two nations.

The reception this year embraced a unique and interactive theme—“Powered by People”—which was vividly brought to life through creative expressions of both Australian and Pakistani cultures. From kangaroos adorned with Pakistani truck art to ambient sounds of native Australian birds echoing across the venue, the setting reflected a dynamic blend of heritage, nature, and innovation.

In his keynote address, Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins emphasized the human dimension of bilateral ties. “This relationship is powered by people,” he noted, recounting the journey from the Baloch cameleers who helped build Australia’s outback to today’s thriving Pakistani diaspora of over 100,000 individuals in Australia.

“Ours is a relationship built on cooperation and shared experience—scientists tackling salinity together, girls playing cricket, alumni shaping Pakistan’s future. It’s about connection, hope, and a shared future,” Mr Hawkins said.

The High Commissioner highlighted the enduring cooperation of more than 40 years of working together to build resilience in the agriculture and water sectors, and our long-standing defence ties. Australia’s support continues to strengthen climate resilience, education, and gender equality through grassroots partnerships that uplift Pakistani communities.

“This friendship is not just official—it’s about connections between ordinary people. And it’s growing stronger every day,” Mr Hawkins concluded.