Australia bolsters blind women cricket in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, FEB 25 /DNA/ – The Australian High Commission, in partnership with the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) and Serena Hotels, supported a national blind women’s cricket training camp and tournament in Islamabad.

Women and girls from across Pakistan participated in the event. The initiative followed the historic formation of Pakistan’s first blind women’s cricket team in 2018, which played its inaugural international T20 match that same year. This year, 50 additional visually impaired women and girls had the opportunity to sharpen their skills and chase their cricketing dreams.

Speaking at the concluding awards ceremony, Australia’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, highlighted how sports diplomacy strengthens ties between nations and transforms lives:

“Cricket is a powerful force for connection and inclusion. It opens doors for women and girls in Pakistan and Australia, including for those with disabilities, challenging perceptions and breaking barriers.”

Chairman of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council, Syed Sultan Shah, praised the initiative: “Blind Cricket has become a beacon of hope for visually impaired athletes. It’s more than a game—it’s a statement that no disability can hold you back. With the right support, these women can be champions in sport and in life.”

The players were coached by some of Pakistan’s finest blind cricket mentors, including Abdul Razzaq, Ibrar Shah, Shahida Shaheen, and Tahir Mehmood Butt, who have trained world-class athletes.

With a legacy of cricketing excellence, Australia has been at the forefront of promoting blind cricket, a sport that was invented in Melbourne in 1922 when visually impaired factory workers improvised by putting rocks in a tin can to create a ball.