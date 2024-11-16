Australia beat Pakistan in thriller to clinch T20I series

SYDNEY, NOV 16: Spencer Johnson’s five-wicket haul led Australia to a series-winning 14-run victory over Pakistan in the second T20I here at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday.



Set to chase 148, Pakistan only managed 134 before being bundled out in the final over.

The visitors had a shaky start to the run chase as they lost star batter Babar Azam (three) and Sahibzada Farhan (five) inside three overs with just 17 runs on the board.

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan then joined hands with Usman Khan and launched recovery.

The duo, however, could add 27 runs to the total before Spencer Johson removed Rizwan in the 10th, which also saw the dismissal of Salman Ali Agha (0). Rizwan scored a scratchy 16 off 26 deliveries.

Opting to bat first, Australian openers Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short came out all guns blazing and smashed Pakistan pacers for 48 runs in the first three overs.

After a dismal start with the ball, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan’s decision to introduce Haris Rauf proved beneficial as the right-arm speedster struck twice in his first over, dismissing Fraser-McGurk and skipper Josh Inglis (0).

Fraser-McGurk scored 20 off just nine deliveries with the help of three fours and a six.

His opening partner Short, on the other hand, perished in the next over as Abbas Afridi reduced Australia to 56/3 in five overs.

Short remained the top-scorer for Australia with a 17-ball 32, laced with two fours and as many sixes.

Following the triple blow, all-rounders Marcus Stoinis (14) and Glenn Maxwell (21) looked to anchor the innings with a 30-run partnership for the fourth wicket but their efforts were quashed by Sufiyan Muqeem, who removed both batters in his successive overs.

Haris continued to unsettle Australia as the right-arm pacer bagged two more wickets – Tim David (18) and Xavier Bartlett (five) – and registered magnificent match figures of 4/22 in his quota of four overs.

Young pacer Abbas bowled an exceptional final over as he conceded only six runs and took two wickets to further dent Australia’s chances of posting a commendable total.

Abbas returned brilliant figures of 3/17 in his four overs, while Sufiyan claimed two wickets.